Accused kitten killer blames testosterone treatments for actions

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who is transitioning to become a man and told police she threw four kittens against a wall in bouts of rage fueled by testosterone treatments is now seeking mental help.

25-year-old Elaina Chamblin pleaded not guilty in February to aggravated cruelty to animals.

Chamblin is trying to be admitted to Mental Health Court.

However, Chamblin is not listed as a resident of Macon County. Only Macon County residents qualify for the program.

Chamblin is out on bond and cannot live in a home with animals. That change of address took her outside of Macon County.

Mental Health Court offers treatment programs that help people outside of the traditional justice system.