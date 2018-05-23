Retired WAND News Director Dick Westbrook dies at 87

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Former WAND TV News Director Dick Westbrook has passed away. He was 87.

Westbrook worked in radio and TV during his career at WHOK, WDZ and WAND. He also served as a director of public affairs for WAND.

His career spanned five decades working in broadcasting 1957 to 1992. During his stint at WAND he was the anchor of WAND News at Midday which aired in the 1980s and early 90s at 11:30am. He also hosted weekly public affairs programming.

Westbrook was a mentor to hundreds of young journalists who frequently were hired by Dick right out of college. Many of those moved on to successful careers in major television markets. He was actively involved with the Illinois News Broadcasters Association (INBA). He was active in the Decatur community serving on the board of the Historic Sites Commission.

In his retirement years Westbrook lived in Florida and Texas. His family says he died in his sleep. He leaves behind his wife, Betty; a son, Allan; and a daughter Wendy.