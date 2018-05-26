Troopers make record breaking fentanyl bust in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (WAND) - The Nebraska State Patrol seized almost 120 pounds of the drug fentanyl, which is the largest bust in the state’s history and one of the largest in the country.

According to the authorities, 118 pounds of the drug was seized during a routine traffic stop on April 26th near Kearney, which is enough to kill roughly 26 million people according to estimates by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Troopers became suspicious of a semi-truck, and after searching the vehicle found drugs hidden in a compartment, says Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.

Troopers initially believed they had found mainly cocaine, but after the drug was tested it was found to be all fentanyl.

The driver of the truck, Felipe Genao-Minaya, 46, and a passenger, Nelson Nunez, 52, both of New Jersey, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, the agency said.

The DEA says the value of the drugs is estimated at more than $20 million. 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered to be lethal for most people.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is nearly 100 times stronger than morphine and up to 50 times stronger than heroin.