House passes tobacco buying age bill in second vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A second vote pushed a bill looking to raise the tobacco purchasing age to 21 though the Illinois House.

SB 2332 gained enough votes for postponed consideration on Tuesday after failing to reach enough to pass. The new vote, which ended with 61 lawmakers voting in favor, happened Wednesday. The measure now heads to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk for a signature.

California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey and Oregon have already passes the same idea into law. A total of 26 Illinois municipalities, including Chicago, Aurora, Evanston and Naperville, have raised the age in Illinois.

The bill previously passed the Senate in April. Rep. Camille Lily recalled the bill using a procedure, according to The Associated Press. It reached enough votes for postponed consideration and is expected to see a second vote, potentially as soon as Wednesday.

The American Lung Association applauded the bill's passage through the House.

"We hope that Tobacco 21 becomes the norm not just in Illinois, but across the nation,” said Kathy Drea, vice president of advocacy for the Lung Association. “While smoking is on the decline in Illinois, teen tobacco use is at an alarming 32.8 percent. Because of heavy adverting, easy access, concealable products, and fruit and candy flavors, teen tobacco use is a rising concern. The new Tobacco 21 law will help change this.”

