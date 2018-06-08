Transit bus bursts into flames with passengers on board

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Mass Transit District bus burst into flames Friday morning with passengers on board.

The Decatur Fire Department said five people were on the bus when it caught fire on Maryland St. behind the Kroger around 10:30 a.m.

A viewer sent WAND dramatic video of flames and smoke pouring out of the bus.

Everyone was able to make it off of the bus safely.

Decatur Mass Transit said the fire started in the back of the bus and is believed to be electrical. The bus is their oldest bus on the fleet.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Decatur Fire Department and the Mass Transit District.