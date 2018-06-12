Effingham Co. to vote on becoming a "sanctuary for the unborn"

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham County is looking to follow in the footsteps of other counties by become a sanctuary. But instead of being a sanctuary for guns or illegal immigrants, it would be a "sanctuary for the unborn."

A vote on the issue is expected June 18.

If it passed, Effingham County would oppose abortions, except those necessary to save the life of the mother and officially declare that life begins at conception.

The proposal notes birth control options available and claims abortion has become a means of birth control.

The measure has garnered national attention with county officials appearing on network news stations and shows.

Planned Parenthood had a women's health center in Effingham until 2016, but never performed abortions.

The closest options for abortions are in Champaign and Decatur.

Again, the Effingham County Board will vote on the resolution at its regular meeting at 4 p.m. on June 18.