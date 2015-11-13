Monticello makes list of top 5 safest Illinois cities

MONTICELLO - Some Central Illinois cities appear to be a safe and sound place to live, and Monticello is among the top five safest cities in Illinois according to a study from safewise.com.

The 50 Safest Cities in Illinois for 2015 were recently listed, with Charleston, Beardstown and Mt. Zion included on the list of the top 20.

The website used FBI reports to evaluate the number of reported violent crimes, property crimes, larceny and theft, including car theft. 90 percent of those on the list had no reported murders, and 80 percent had no reports of arson.

Hawthorn Woods, a Chicago suburb, is number one on the list.

For the full list, visit the link here: http://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-illinois-2015/