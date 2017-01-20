Trump offers Central Illinois man $10,000 for father's chemo during one-on-one visit

Stonington - A Stonington Illinois man got the surprise of his life on Thursday when Donald Trump invited him backstage at one of his events.

WAND News first reported about Shane Bouvet earlier this month and his work on the Trump campaign. His efforts earned him an invite to an inaugural ball. Bouvet talked with WAND News about his plans to attend the inauguration but he didn't know what was all in store for him in Washington D.C.

Bouvet tells us he was invited backstage to meet the President Elect. Trump talked with Bouvet before signing an autograph and calling his dad, Don Bouvet, to tell him how proud he was of Shane. It wasn't long after that phone call Trump told his staff to send Bouvet a check for $10,000 to help pay for his father's chemotherapy treatment. "He told me I would never have to worry again."

Trump posted a picture of the two on twitter saying, "Great to meet one of my earliest and most dedicated supporters! I am deeply humbled by the faith that millions of Americans have placed in me and our movement - and to those who did not support me, I ask for the chance to be your President too as we make America great again together."

In a conversation with WAND News this morning, Shane said he felt like he was dreaming.

We will have more from Shane Bouvet and his experience meeting the President Elect tonight on WAND News at 4, 5 & 6. We have included a phone interview with Bouvet below: