SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Animal Protective League is running out of room for kittens.
To make space, the shelter will be holding the "Kittens Aren't Fittin" adoption event from July 28-31. Special pricing will be in effect for all adoptable kittens.
For this event all kitten adoption fees have been reduced by 50% and will be only $25 per kitten. If a pair of kittens from the same cage is adopted, the second kitten is free. Ask about APL’s Better Together program to find out more. In addition, anyone over the age of 60 may have the adoption fee waived completely through their Pets for the Elderly grant program.
The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m, July 28 through July 31 at APL, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield IL. Additionally this will extend to offsite adoptions at PetSmart, 3183 South Veterans Parkway 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, July 30, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday, July 31.
For those who want to help but can't adopt, the following items are on APL's wishlist:
- Dry and Canned Kitten Food (Paté style)
- Pine Wood Stove Pellets (for litter)
- Cat Toys
- Kitten Baby Bottles
- Heating Pads That Don’t Auto Shut Off
- Paper Towels
- Quick-Read Thermometers
- Monetary donations are welcome and will help purchase things like Kitten Replacement Milk, Kitten scales and other supplies as need
More information about APL can be found at apl-shelter.org or their Facebook.
