SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield.
Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy.
Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on November 25, 2022 and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020.
His 2022-2023 tour, Still Not Canceled, kicked off December 28.
Dunham will perform at Bank of Springfield Center on March 17.
Tickets on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.
