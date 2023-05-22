DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Rotary #180 and The OutLaw Baggers are hosting the inaugural Rotary Fest featuring "The Wurst Cornhole Tournament Ever."
The Tournament is open to both novice and pro players and will feature cash prizes with a 50% payout to top three pro teams and $100 to first place novice team.
There will be live music by Pizazz, yard games, on-site custom T-shirt printing, cash bar, mimosa towers, and a reverse raffle with a chance to win multiple prizes, including a 50% cash payout.
The event will also feature a Door 4 Food Truck Takeover serving $10 lunches fresh off the grill featuring Heinkel's brats/hot dogs and Notorious PIG hamburgers.
The event is free to the public.
Tournament entry is $50 per team of 2 ($60 day-of-registration) and includes drink coozies. Check-in and registration begin at noon. The tournament starts at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from this event will allow Decatur Rotary 180 to expand its community grant program. Rotary 180 has provided support through grant funding to local organizations such as Red Cross, The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Sista Girls and Friends, and the YMCA.
