SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital will be hosting Touch a Truck Back-to-School Supply Drive next Thursday.
On Thursday, July 27 at 11 a.m. the drive presented by HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, Springfield Police and Fire Departments, Chatham Fire Departments, SIU School of Medicine and America Ambulance, will be held.
Pediatric patients at St. John’s Children’s Hospital and members of the community will have the chance to see emergency vehicles up close.
There will be a fire engine, ladder truck, Illinois State Police K9 squad car, Springfield Police squad car and BearCat SWAT vehicle and an America Ambulance rig.
Other activities include face painting and giveaways.
If it rains the day of the supply drive, people can meet local police, firemen and first responders in the Tea Room located in the lobby of HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“The Touch a Truck event is a great way to give back to the community. We are so excited for the opportunity it provides local children to meet first responders and see their emergency vehicles, while also raising donations for local schools in District 186,” said Emily Enstrom, RN, BSN, MS, TNS, nurse manager of pediatrics and PICU. “Members of the community can bring donations to the event if you are not able to stop by the drop off locations before July 24, or you can place an order through our Amazon Wish List to be delivered to the hospital. We are so thankful for everyone who donates supplies.”
To purchase items for the Touch a Truck event and find a list of needed school supply items, click HERE.
Supplies for the drive can be donated at the locations below before July 24.
HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital lobby
415 N Ninth St.., Springfield, IL
SIU Women and Children’s Clinic
400 N. 9th St., Springfield, IL
Chatham Fire Department
1 Firemans Sq., Chatham, IL
Springfield Fire House #1
825 E. Capitol, Springfield, IL
America Ambulance
755 Apple Orchard Rd., Springfield, IL
