SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Human Services could be tasked with tracking stolen SNAP benefits and card skimming that leaves low-income people without benefits.
Rep. Sonya Harper (D-Chicago) told her House colleagues Friday that her bill would also require state funds to be used to replace SNAP funding stolen during the period of Jan. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022. The plan also calls for the department to replace cash assistance stolen from Link cards through skimming, closing, or other fraudulent activity from Jan. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2024.
"The department may adopt any rules necessary to implement this provision, including rules on how to accept and substantiate recipient claims for stolen benefits," Harper stated in the bill language.
Although, the Biden administration has allocated money for every state to help people who had money stolen from their Link cards last year.
IDHS would be responsible for tracking and collecting data on the scope and frequency of SNAP fraud and where benefits are stolen. The agency will be required to report annual findings to the General Assembly starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Harper stressed that this legislation is personal for her as she previously had to rely on SNAP benefits.
"The amount of money that you get per month is already not enough to eat off of," Harper said. "So, when you lose your benefits and they aren't returned in that same month from no fault of your own, that's really hurting our most vulnerable families in this state who probably already live in places that are food deserts and have hard access getting healthy food."
This plan is subject to appropriation and Harper explained she will ensure there is necessary budget funding to repay customers.
"My concern is if in fact we were able to secure $2 million from the federal government as they have allocated to other states, that would still leave Illinois on the hook for anywhere between $22 million and $46 million," said Deputy Republican Leader Norine Hammond (R-Macomb).
House bill 2214 pass out of the House on a 71-36 vote. The legislation now moves to the Senate for further consideration.
