SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois House Democrats approved four bills protecting reproductive health care rights Wednesday night.
Senate Bill 1344 will require insurance coverage for medication abortion, hormone therapy for people needing gender affirming care, and PEP or PrEP medication to prevent HIV.
"States led by government small enough to fit in my uterus continue to find ways to ramp up attacks and push their extreme hateful agenda that is doing such significant harm to people who need abortion care, people who need gender affirming care, the people that love them, and the people that support them," said Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago). "As long as they continue their aggressive attacks, we will just as aggressively defend and protect the people of the state of Illinois and the people they are forcing to flee to our state to come and get care."
A separate plan will require public universities to have emergency birth control in vending machines on campus. Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) has fought two years to get the legislation passed out of both chambers. Although, House Republicans argue the plan will be an unfunded mandate for universities.
"This truly is a losing proposition for the schools," said Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha). "They can't even cover the cost for the machine let alone the products."
Democrats also passed House Bill 3326 Wednesday night to prohibit out-of-state law enforcement from using automatic license plate readers to help prosecute people seeking reproductive health care. That legislation also bans the use of data from automatic license plate readers to detain people based on their immigration status.
"State after state is banning and restricting access to very basic health care services," said Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago). "We are the United States of America and it's really a shame to see us going down that road. But it is what it is. We are faced with the Dobbs decision and we are committed in Illinois to doing what we can to make sure that Illinois remains a safe haven for people wishing to exercise their own health care decisions."
The Illinois House later debated a plan banning deceptive practices of crisis pregnancy centers across the state. WAND's Alyssa Patrick spoke with a lead sponsor of the plan and staff from a local crisis pregnancy center before Democrats passed the plan on a 72-40-1 vote. You can find the in-depth story on that legislation here.
Senate Bills 1909, 1344, and 1907 now head to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. House Bill 3326 will move to the Senate for further consideration.
