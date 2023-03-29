SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate approved a plan Wednesday to help people who may become addicted to mobile sports betting.
Senate President Pro Tempore Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) said his proposal requires sports betting companies to display a message to people at least once every hour noting how much money they have wagered since logging on.
The alert would also include a hyperlink to websites and phone numbers for assistance with gambling addiction.
Cunningham noted that the state is making roughly $1 billion per year off betting.
"I think we would all acknowledge that that brings with it some responsibility for those of us who are policymakers," Cunningham explained. "And I think that we need to ensure that part of that responsibility is making sure people who have problems with gambling can easily get help."
Senate Bill 1508 passed unanimously out of the Senate. The legislation now moves to the House for further consideration.
