DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A new blood center is now in downtown Decatur open to support the local blood supply going to HSHS St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial Hospitals.
"We have never had a donor center here in Decatur, " Impact Life Recruitment Coordinator Dani Craft said. "We have relied on our mobile units and being the only supplier of blood to our local hospitals in Decatur and many other small communities - we needed that permanent center in Decatur."
Impact life has never had a blood center located in a city's downtown, but felt it was the best spot for Decatur.
"We wanted to be local where the action is and so we're right downtown in Decatur where people can walk to us," Craft said. "They can stop by after lunch or come by when they get off work - that's what we wanted it to be in the heart and center of Decatur."
"It'll draw more people downtown," Vickie Reynolds, an Impact Life blood donor said. "It will tap into the business community downtown - that they can be apart of this too."
With a blood center taking center stage in Decatur, Impact Life says it's now up to the community to do their part.
"I know the heart and soul of Decatur and they will come out and they will give and they will surround us with donations," Craft said. "Every time a donor gives here at our Impact Life Donor Center, they will save three lives and they will be local lives."
"There's a great need and I think that everyone can should because you never know when you might be the one who needs it or your loved ones," Reynolds.
The blood center is open on Wednesday's from 10:30 am to 6:30 p.m. and Friday's from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are required for donation. You can schedule a trip to the blood center on their website.
