JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A group of students from the Jacksonville Drumline Institute will be performing at the St. Louis Thanksgiving day parade.
There are two classes within the institute: a performance group of 14 students, and a beginners group of 10 students.
The performance group practices twice a week for four hours each session. They have almost an hours worth of songs in their repertoire.
"I'm never gonna give it up," said Zeban Woods, a member of the performance group who has been a part of the institute for four years. "I'm gonna play all through high school, and I probably will probably join a drumline in college as well, because I don't know, I just like the drums."
The students don't all go to the same schools, so they get the opportunity to meet new people and perform with others that aren't in their high school band.
Parents who said their kids to the Drumline Institute say their children learn more then just music. . They learn how to work with others and end up becoming close with their fellow performers.
The group is led by Chip Davis, who has decades of experience teaching high schoolers percussion. He says music was crucial to helping him learn how to be a productive member of society, and he hopes his students have a similar experience.
"The music keep the kids off the streets and gives them something to do." said Davis. "It lets them be a part of something and if you ask any of these kids what they like best about it is, you know, we're always busy and we have discipline. They're learning how to work with each other. They also are learning a skill."
When he first started the group, Davis used his own money to purchase used instruments. He also purchased a trailer to carry all of the instruments. The group doesn't charge for performances, but instead asks for donations to fund travel expenses and keep costs low.
"I charge $50 a month for the big kids and then for the smaller kids, my beginning class, I charge $20 a month. Some kids can't afford it and the ones who can't we'll do a little community service for the church and they do it for free."
The group posts about their performances on their Facebook page.
