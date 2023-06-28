DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A viral food sensation is coming to Decatur.
Carson Michael Restaurants LLC, under the guidance of local restaurateurs Jessica Michael and Chazaray Carson, is launching a MrBeast Burger franchise.
"We are thrilled to bring the exciting and innovative concept of MrBeast Burger to our local community in Decatur. At Carson Michael Restaurants, our commitment is to provide top-tier food experiences. With this new venture, we're excited to serve up not just great food, but also the fun and uniqueness that MrBeast Burger brings to the table," said Chazaray Carson, co-owner of Carson Michael Restaurants LLC.
The franchise has collaborated with DoorDash and orders will be available for pick-up or delivery via the DoorDash app. The pick-up spot will be located at Huddle House at 3904 E Hospitality Ln. in Decatur.
The restaurateurs are encouraging diners to join in the fun by sharing their experiences on social media with the #MrBeastBurgerDecatur hashtag.
To place an order, customers can visit mrbeastburger.com or download the DoorDash app.
