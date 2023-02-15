SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker is confident the state of Illinois is stronger than it has been in decades. He proposed massive investments during his fifth State of the State and Budget Address Wednesday afternoon in front of a packed Illinois House.
Pritzker introduced a $49.6 billion spending plan for Fiscal Year 2024 prioritizing education, human services, and pension obligations.
"What was once an Illinois with $17 billion in overdue bills is now an Illinois that pays its bills on time," Pritzker said to members of the General Assembly.
The second-term governor noted that he is proud to see that the state no longer faces a bill backlog. Pritzker also highlighted that recent investments have helped Illinois have an actual rainy day fund. He believes those decisions reduced the financial burden on taxpayers, and the governor said he hopes the $49.6 billion budget proposal can help families with critical services.
20.5% of the budget proposal could go to Pre-K-12 education and 19.7% supports human services.
Pritzker said early childhood education will be a top priority with a $250 million investment to expand access to pre-school, uplift the childcare system, and increase early-intervention programs as part of his "Smart Start Illinois" initiative. The governor believes adding to the Early Childhood Block Grant will help create 5,000 new seats in preschools for low-income families with three and four-year-olds. Pritzker said this initiative will make pre-school available to 20,000 younger children over the next four years. That plan will prioritize low income families with children three to four years old who don't have access to pre-school before moving on to middle class families.
A separate $130 million is set aside for stabilizing childcare providers and giving workers a raise. His budget proposal also features a $40 million boost for early intervention programs to stabilize services for the state's most vulnerable children and families. $5 million could be allocated for the Department of Human Services home visit program to reach more families who need support.
"Being able to address the challenges from the previous administration in childcare - closing the loophole is very significant as well," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood). "And then just looking ahead, if we don't start with our kids young, we're setting them up for failure."
The administration proposed $10.3 billion of general funds for K-12 education, including the full $350 million payment for the Evidence Based Funding Model. Pritzker suggested that lawmakers should approve $70 million for the Illinois State Board of Education to launch a teacher pipeline pilot program for 170 school districts that represent 80% of all teacher vacancies in order to address the teacher shortage.
Pritzker's FY24 spending plan also has the largest higher education funding increase in 20 years. The governor earmarked $701 million for MAP grant funding, a $100 million increase from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. He said the investment could allow roughly all community college students and 40% of public university students at or below the median income levels to have tuition and fees covered through MAP and Pell grants.
"For decades, we neglected direct investments in our state universities and community colleges too," Pritzker said. "I propose we raise our direct investment in them by $100 million also - the largest increase in more than two decades. This is yet another way for us to make college more affordable."
Democratic and Republican lawmakers want to see investments all levels of education, but GOP members said they are also concerned about increased spending without relying on federal bailouts and inflation.
"We're seeing a lot of money that is just falling in," said Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville). "And I hate to say it, but the reality is this governor has fallen into a pot of money and has been incredibly lucky with what's happened."
Pritzker has also planned to use $350 million to help unhoused people get access to wraparound services, shelter, and permanent housing units. That portion of the budget includes $26 million to provide homeless prevention services to 5,000 more families and $25 million in Rapid Rehousing services to 1,000 households with short-term rental assistance and targeted support. More than $30 million is earmarked for street outreach, medical respite, re-entry services, access to legal counsel, and other diversion supports.
The Illinois Shelter Alliance released a statement in support of Pritzker's suggested funding for emergency shelters. Co-founder Doug Kenshol said 3,000 to 4,000 people in Illinois cannot access safe shelter each day. He noted that the staggering number includes women fleeing domestic violence, families with young children, veterans, and people who are medically vulnerable.
"Governor Pritzker's leadership will save lives," Kenshol said. "This proposed funding will not end homelessness in Illinois, but it will generate a great deal of momentum towards the end."
The administration hopes to allocate $6.3 billion of general funds for the Department of Human Services, including over $2 billion for developmental disability services. Pritzker said the FY24 budget proposal could provide a nearly $200 million increase to support the critical services, including $63.1 million to implement a $1.50 per hour increase for direct service providers and regionalization of rates for day services. $56.7 million is also set aside to annualize the cost of the FY23 Guidehouse rate increases. $19.3 million could also help add 330 staff members at developmental disability facilities across the state.
Still, many downstate Republicans are upset that the governor's budget doesn't include relief for people struggling to pay power bills. House and Senate Republicans argue that the General Assembly should pass a bill to provide $200 million in rebates to Ameren Illinois customers. State lawmakers approved a plan during the January lame-duck session to provide $170 in relief for the average family in the MISO region. However, Republicans stressed that lawmakers never appropriated funding for the relief effort.
"We've done nothing for struggling families in this state that are absolutely being hammered with the electric rates that we're seeing as a result of the policies that's coming out of here," said Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Effingham).
Meanwhile, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch agreed with Pritzker that the state is now in a position to consider priorities important to the majority of Illinoisans. The Hillside Democrat said lawmakers must prioritize hardworking families and continue to make fiscally responsible decisions to put the state in a better position for future generations.
"This proposal by Governor Pritzker proves that Democrats are united in those goals," Welch said. "This budget address is a great starting point for our legislative negotiations, and I look forward to building on our recent success."
House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) said her caucus can agree on some of the new plans, but her members are worried about uncontrolled spending.
"We want programs that are going to help our most vulnerable as well - our kids, our families, our disabled, our mental health issues that we have here in Illinois," McCombie said. "However, there is no sustainable funding source for this. So, that's my biggest concern."
Appropriation committees will start discussing their budge priorities over the next few weeks. The budget negotiation process takes several months as legislators look at funding for each line item before voting on a final budget proposal before session adjourns in May.
