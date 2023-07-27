QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) — Quincy University unveiled the BOS Aquatic Center this week.
The university's swimming pool and aquatic facilities were given a new name to recognize the financial support provided by the Bank of Springfield.
"BOS believes in the mission of education and the dedication it takes to be a student athlete," said Tom Marantz, Bank of Springfield CEO & Chairman of the Board. "We’re proud to support both in our community of Quincy."
Located in QU's Health & Fitness Center, the BOS Aquatic Center will continue to be the home of the women's and men's swimming programs, which compete in NCAA Division II.
With competitive lanes for varsity swimming and expansive locker rooms, the BOS Aquatic Center will also support recreational swimming and fitness activities for the campus community.
In addition, with Bank of Springfield’s support, QU will reestablish the BOS Cup, which encourages a healthy rivalry in men’s basketball and women’s basketball between the QU Hawks and the University of Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars. The BOS Cup tradition began in the 2000s between these two universities as a bragging-rights competition, complete with a traveling trophy. A new, traveling BOS Cup for each sport will be displayed each year by the winning team, beginning with the 2023-2024 season.
“We are honored by the enduring commitment of BOS to the people of Quincy University and our region,” said Brian McGee, PhD, Quincy University president. “The many benefits of participation in intercollegiate athletics and healthy lifestyles are clearly recognized by our friends and partners at BOS. With programs recognizing the connection between physical, mental and spiritual health, Quincy University’s signature commitment to Success by Design creates the conditions for lifelong achievement and an exceptional quality of life for our graduates and the members of our community.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.