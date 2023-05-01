DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Rick Springfield is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The Devon announced Springfield will perform Sunday, Aug. 27 along with special guests Paul Young and Tommy Tutone as part of Springfield's I Want My 80s Tour.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. online and will range from $45 to $85 plus processing fees.
You can sign up for an exclusive Devon Fan Club pre-sale on Thursday morning by entering your e-mail address in the teal box on the homepage HERE.
2023 Season Ticket holders will get info Monday about purchase information.
