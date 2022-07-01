DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Sista Girls and Friends held a graduation for students in their pre-apprenticeship program.
The program focuses on youths who want to join an apprenticeship or union but may not know how to.
Classes help the students to prepare for tests and to expect during an apprenticeship.
A new set of classes is set to start July 17th.
If you are interested in taking classes you can apply online.
Visit them online at sistagirlsandfriends.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.