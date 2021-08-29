DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A new small business in Decatur called "Bins so Brite" is offering a service one you wouldn't think of, but it can benefit you and the community's health.
"It's a new business around here - trash bin cleaning," Co-partner of "Bins so Brite" Mike Wilhoit said.
"I feel like the trash bin cleaning business is up and coming," Co-partner Jeremy Kirkland said.
Their goal is simple: making your trash bin bright.
"We're trying to make this community a little bit cleaner one bin at a time," Kirkland said.
Kirkland and Wilhoit saw the need for a trash bin cleaning service in central Illinois.
"It's very gratifying to see a dirty or clean trash can and then we clean it with 200 degree water and it comes out sparking clean," Kirkland said.
The process is easy - all you have to do is schedule an appointment and they do the rest.
"After the garbage service comes and picks up the trash and recycling - you come and schedule behind them and you clean and disinfect and deodorize and get the small out of your trash bins," Wilhoit said.
Their process includes 200 degree water and degreaser to make sure your trash bin is cleaned from top to bottom.
"It keeps bugs and bacteria and other harmful things out of your garage or the side of your house or your yard or your driveway," Kirkland said.
"It's good for health reasons, you don't have to smell it all of the time," Wilhoit said. "There's e coli or wherever inside of those so you have to be careful were that dirty water goes after cleaning and we just keep it all contained in here and it's environmentally friendly."
You can schedule an appointment with "Bins so Brite" on their website.
