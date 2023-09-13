DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion Valley Railroad has informed the City of Danville they will have a complete closure at the roadway crossing on Lynch Road for maintenance of their tracks.
Starting Monday, September 18, Lynch Road at the Vermilion Valley Railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic while the crossing is having upgraded rail maintenance.
The work and closure at this crossing are expected to last during the entire week.
Drivers are told to use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route.
