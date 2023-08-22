MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Volunteers are needed to help set up American flags for the funeral of a local Marine who was killed while serving active duty.
The funeral is for US Marine Corps Lance Corporal Evan C. Brown.
Evan served as a United States Marine Infantryman. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and the Albert-Parker American Legion Post #620. He was a son, brother, and kind friend known for his sense of humor and compassion for others.
Help is needed to set up 600 plus US 3x5 foot flags on Wednesday August 23 for the funeral.
After the event concludes, help is needed on Friday August 25 to take the flags down and reload them into the van.
Flags will be set up on Wednesday August 23. Volunteers should meet at 1:00 PM at the Sievers Center parking lot on East Kratz Road behind Monticello High School.
Jeff Hastings, President of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues”, will provide instruction on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.
Volunteers should bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Anyone able to walk and carry 10 pounds can help. Pickup trucks or empty cargo vans are useful in taking the flags from the van at the Sievers Center to the setup locations. Volunteers 12 years and older are preferred.
Flags will be taken down on Friday August 25. Volunteers should meet at 9:30 AM at the Sievers Center parking lot on East Kratz Road behind Monticello High School.
Normally setup and take down can be completed in a little over two hours.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 East Washington Street in Monticello. A visitation will be held from 7:00-9:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 23 at the Monticello United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 24 at the Monticello United Methodist Church.
Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
For more information, visit www.theflagmanmission.org
