(WAND) - WAND is working to help keep you cool this summer as heat indices reach potentially dangerous levels this week.
Springfield:
- The Salvation Army Overnight/Overflow Shelter, located at 221 N. 11th Street, will now serve as a Cooling Center from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday this week (June 13 – June 17). The Overflow Shelter operates from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. daily. It has also extended its hours this weekend and will remain open from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 thru Monday, June 20 at 7:00 a.m.
- Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh Street Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Lincoln Library 326 S. Seventh Mon.-Wed. 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Office of Community Relations 1450 Groth Street Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- St. John’s Breadline 430 N. 5th Street 7 Days a week indoor dining 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Salvation Army (Main Campus) 1600 Clear Lake Avenue Entrance on south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m
Champaign:
- CU at Home (70 E Washington, Champaign) will be open extended hours for cooling:
– Monday, June 13 – 11 am – 7 pm (overnight shelters open at 8:30)
– Tuesday, June 14 – 10 am – 7 pm (same shelter hours)
- The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center
The Phoenix provides a year-round drop-in center and winter daytime warming site for those in our community that need a place to be. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 pm. Additional hours may be added (ranging between 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) when daytime “feels like” temperature drops below 10-degrees and is based on volunteer manpower.
Location: 70 E. Washington St., Champaign
Contact: 217-819-4569
Website: cuathome.us
- Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center
The Stepping Stone Program is a transitional housing program that will house men, women and families who present as homeless and who commit to working the program. Participants do not need to be employed. Capacity is limited due to space and staffing, so agencies must contact the Program Manager before referring. The Salvation Army Red Shield Center on Market Street also serves as a daytime warming center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: 2212 N. Market St., Champaign
- Public buildings, including libraries and municipal (city, state and federal) buildings, during normal business hours.
Decatur:
- #1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oasis Day Center, 143 W. Cerro Gordo St., 7 days a week, 365 days a year, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Macon County Department of Human Services, 707 E. Wood St. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Decatur/Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blue Mound:
- Village Hall, 229 N. Railroad Ave., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Forsyth:
- Forsyth Public Library, 268 S. Elwood St., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Macon:
- 10539 S. Woodcock, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oreana:
- 407 S. View St., Orean Whitmore/Oreana Community Center (call first for availability, 217-853-2339)
- 204 W. Bower, Oreana Township Building, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg:
- Village Hall, 155 Main St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
