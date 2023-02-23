SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Early voting for the April consolidated election opened on Thursday.
Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says his team is working hard to make the early voting process as easy as possible. He says the more convenient the process is, the more likely it is that people will vote.
"We want more people to participate in our elections and providing ample opportunity in advance of the election through different means, either by mail or in office. Early voting increases participation," said Gray. "It gives you a chance to decide when you want to cast your ballot and to do it in the convenience of your time. You never know what comes upon you on Election Day."
This is the first election where people enrolled in the permanent vote by mail program will automatically get their ballots sent to them. Gray tells WAND that those ballots were sent this morning.
He says 18,300 voters in Sangamon County are enrolled in the permanent vote by mail program.
"That's about 15% of registered voters," said Gray. "Of likely ballots cast, it could be close to 44% or 45% so it's a big deal. It's a change in habits of casting ballots here in Sangamon County, which traditionally, we've been a traditionalist county in which the vast majority of our ballots are cast on Election Day."
Residents of Sangamon County who want to vote before election day can do so at 300 S. Ninth Street. This is a new location because the Sangamon County Complex where early voting normally takes place is under construction.
Those hoping to vote early should enter the building via the 9th street entrance. Early voting hours are from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Vote by mail voters can return their ballots by mail, drop their ballot off at the Election office, or submit them to the 24 hour ballot boxes at the Sangamon County Complex and the Juvenile Detention Center.
More information about elections can be found at the Sangamon County Clerk website.
