CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Clay County judge ruled Thursday Governor JB Pritzker did not have the authority to extend an executive order declaring a disaster beyond 30 days under the state’s Emergency Management Agency Act.
In court today, the judge ruled while COVID-19 is considered a disaster by definition under the act, the extension of the Governor’s executive order limited movement of people in the state, and requiring certain businesses to be shut down was a violation of the act.
The ruling was made following weeks of waiting by Rep. Darren Bailey (R. Xenia) who filed a lawsuit against the Governor. Bailey has constantly argued Pritzker had no power to continue the stay-at-home order beyond his initial 30 days.
Bailey’s attorney said during a news conference following the ruling that all the governor’s executive orders are invalid and void. He said the state of Illinois is now open and the ruling applies to all citizens of the state.
WAND News has reached out to the Governor’s office for a statement, but have not heard back.
