CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A total of $1.5 million has been awarded to the Housing Authority of Champaign County through a federal YouthBuild grant.
YouthBuild, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, is a non-residential, community-based and alternative education program that gives at-risk youth in the 16-24 age range access to job training and educational opportunities.
The money from U.S. labor officials marks the Housing Authority's second round of federal funding for the YouthBuild program. As of late April, YouthBuild has served 78 young people. It carries a 91 percent credential attainment rate, with 95 percent showing reading and/or math level gains.
“The YouthBuild program has become a staple in the Champaign County community, we have helped so many young people achieve their goals and dreams, and this grant award will ensure that the program helps an additional 84 youth transition into careers or higher education," said Lily Walton, the Champaign County Housing Authority's executive director.
The Housing Authority serves youth who are high school dropouts, are justice-involved, are aging out of foster care, have disabilities or are homeless. It also serves other disconnected youth populations. There are three components to the YouthBuild program, including construction (40%), education (50%) and leadership (10%).
Students get time on a job site, where they have hands-on experience learning the construction trade. They build homes in their communities and are involved in other small projects.
The program creates housing for low-income families while giving students marketable job skills.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.