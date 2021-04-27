RICHMOND, Va. (WAND) - One person died and four others were wounded, including a 3-month-old infant who is in serious condition, following a Virginia shooting.
Police said a gunman opened fire Tuesday outside of The Belt Atlantic apartments, located in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond. Most of the victims were minors, per NBC affiliate WWBT.
Police Chief Gerald Smith said the shooting shot at the group before a person returned fire. Victims included an infant, two women and two teenagers. One of the adult victims died at a hospital.
Smith called the shooting a "heinous act". He asked why anyone would do such a thing "in a quad full of children just out enjoying themselves."
The shooter is on the run Tuesday night.
