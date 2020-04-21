MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 11th person has died from COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the death Tuesday afternoon another death after announcing a death on Tuesday morning of a woman in her 60s.
The 11th person is an woman in her 80s who was a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility in Decatur.
The 10th person who died was not a resident or staff member of Fair Havens.
Currently there are 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County. Of those 58, 39 are associated with congregate living facilities.