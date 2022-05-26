(WAND)- From gun control to abortion and inflation, candidates hoping to be the next Illinois representative squared off for the WAND News and Illinois Public Media debate.
David Palmer and Nikki Budzinski are running to be the democratic nominee for the new Illinois 13th Congressional District.
Gun control came out front and center in the debate, just days after a mass shooting in Texas.
"Access to guns is too readily available for people who have mental health problems. We need to strengthen our background checks," Democratic candidate David Palmer said Thursday night.
"I think we need to go further and support red flag laws to support our law enforcement officers. Making sure those who shouldn't have weapons, law enforcement has an ability to stop," Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski added.
Candidates said its important to implement federal gun laws, since laws vary state by state.
"Cities like Chicago that are being flooded with guns from places like Gary, Indiana. You look at East St. Louis, there are plenty of guns coming across the border there from Missouri," Palmer explained.
Both believe by cracking down on illegal guns, and creating more jobs, we can fight back against gun violence.
"Creating common sense gun measures, but its also about investing in our communities again and creating economic opportunities," Budzinski added.
Candidates also believe inflation should be a top priority for the representative sent to Washington, D.C.
"One of the things that I very much support is a year-round E-15 blend, which I think does a couple of things. One I think it provides relief at the gas pumps, but I also think it provides support to our family farmers," Budzinski said.
"We have to be more aggressive in getting rid of these trade tariffs. I think they are really increasing the cost of goods and that cost is usually just passed right onto the consumer," Palmer told moderators.
Both have pledged to support a federal right to abortion, equal access to the ballot and programs to fight climate change.
You can watch the entire debate on our Cozi station, 17.2, Friday at 6pm or on the WAND News Facebook page.
WAND News will host a second 13th Congressional debate June 2nd for the Republican candidates.
