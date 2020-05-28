MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are behind bars and one man is dead after a drug overdose in Mattoon Thursday.
Police responded to the 1800 block of S.9th street around 10:05 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead. They believe he overdosed on heroin.
Police arrested Jada Hart, 33, and Cody Parsons, 30, for their roles in the incident.
Police say Hart arranged the deal between Parsons. According to the charges, Parsons personally sold the heroin believed to have killed the victim.
Both Hart and Parsons were charged with delivery of a controlled substance and drug induced homicide. Both are now in Coles County Jail.
Parsons has had extensive criminal history. He was paroled from prison in March 2020 after serving two years for being a convicted felon with firearm possession.
Parsons cut off the ankle bracelet used to monitor him.
The Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole hold warrant of arrest for Parsons. Mattoon police found and arrested Parsons on May 13. However, IDOC declined to put Parsons back in prison and allowed him to remain out of jail on parole.
