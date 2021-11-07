HOUSTON (WAND) - Officials are starting to identify the victims in the Astroworld tragedy. Two of them are from suburban Naperville, Illinois.
Jacob Jurinek, 20 and Franco Patino, 21 were both killed when tens of thousands rushed the stage at the Houston festival. The two traveled to the concert together and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School.
According to a statement from his family, Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University. He was pursuing his passion for art and media. His family says on campus he worked as a graphic arts and media intern for the athletic department.
"Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy and his unwavering positive attitude," the statement said. "He was an avid fan of music, an artist, a son, a best friend to many and a loving and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson. Always deeply committed to his family, he was affectionately known as 'Big Jake' by his adoring younger cousins, a name befitting of his larger-than-life personality."
Patino went to the University of Dayton. According to the school, Patino was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, and was very involved on campus. He was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was a senior with a major in mechanical engineering technology.
The cause of death has not yet been released for Jurinek, Patino and the other six victims.
