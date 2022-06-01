MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two victims are dead and a person of interest in the case took his own life in a Montgomery County shooting, investigators said Wednesday.
At about 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at 20293 Pinetree Trail in Witt Township. They discovered two people, 38-year-old Trista D. Casey and 40-year-old Michael S. Cunningham, both from Litchfield, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Casey's ex-husband, 40-year-old Matthew A. Casey, was identified as a person of interest. Deputies investigated and discovered information that led them to believe Matthew Casey had returned to his Nokomis residence.
A search warrant was obtained for Matthew Casey's home. Deputies said they found him in the garage of his residence with a single gunshot wound.
The investigation was completed with the help of Hillsboro police, Nokomis police, the ILEAS Response Team, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. Nokomis/Witt Area Ambulance responded and assisted at the scene.
