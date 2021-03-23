DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating how two injured people ended up on a sidewalk halfway up the block from where a car crashed into a house.
Police were called just after noon on Tuesday to a report of two people down in front of the church at 1415 Edward Street. On scene first responders found the two men with injuries and up the street at the corner of Edward and Waggoner a vehicle was crashed into a house.
Police tell WAND News they believe one was the driver and a passenger. Police say its unclear if they jumped from the vehicle or were ejected before the vehicle crashed into the house. Police did not say what caused the men to lose control of the vehicle.
Both men were taken to the hospital. Police say one of the men suffered a dislocated hip, while the other was more seriously injured with a broken neck, internal bleeding and broken ribs. Police say they are expected to survive.
Police say the vehicle was a rental car and its unclear who the car was registered to.
WAND News will continue to follow this developing story.
