SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot Monday in Springfield, per police.
The shooting occurred in the area of Madison Street and Clear Lake Avenue.
The two victims are being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Their wounds are non-life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.
