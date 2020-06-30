MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Responders took two drivers to a local hospital after a Macon County crash.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday along Illinois Route 121 at Kenney Road.
They said a 2016 Hyundai driver failed to yield at the intersection of Kenney Road southbound on Illinois Route 121. A 2019 Freightliner truck tractor-semi trailer was eastbound on Route 121 at that time and hit the Hyundai on the passenger side.
The Freightliner left the road into the south ditch and overturned near railroad tracks.
Troopers closed the eastbound lane of traffic on Route 121. It was still closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday in order to recover the truck tractor semi-trailer.
The Hyundai driver has been identified as 20-year-old Elecia S. Southern of Normal. Dean M. Henderson, 54, of Tolono was driving the Freightliner. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
Troopers said the Hyundai driver was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
