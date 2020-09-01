URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two students and one fraternity have been suspended for coronavirus-related violations.
The News Gazette reports another 119 students and 11 groups are also under investigation.
WAND News is working to learn what specific events resulted in the suspensions.
University officials said some students who have tested positive are refusing to isolate themselves and wait the required ten days before retesting. Instead, some are trying to retest before that in hopes of getting a negative result.
The University of Illinois has conducted more than 126,000 tests since move-in started Aug. 16. There have been 679 cases confirmed.
The university requires everyone on campus to test twice a week, wear face masks, and check people’s campus building entry status on the Safer Illinois smartphone app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.