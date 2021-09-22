DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) It's been two years since a Decatur family lost a father, a son, a brother. Yet, grieving is stalled with continued violence... and with no justice.
"Corey wasn't a bad person, he loved his family he loved his kids, cars, to be taken how he was taken, it's just not right." Katrina Phillips-Gaines, Laster's sister says.
Corey Laster was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2019. Reports show someone tried to rob Laster. He was shot in the back and police have not arrested a suspect yet. From that moment, Laster's mom and sister tell WAND News their life changed.
Vivian Penermon says no mothers should grieve their child. "I didn't know how to grieve a child. But endurance and strength has kept me here two years later." Penermon was in church on the day her son was shot. When she got out of Sunday service, she turned on her phone to discover her worst nightmare.
"I called my niece and asked you know whats going on... she says 'Corey was shot.'" Her heart dropped. Her world stopped.
Laster was 33. His mom and sister tell me he was loved. He was kind. He was spoiled. Phillps-Gaines says, "he wasn't a bad person, at all, Corey wasn't violent, at all. He would make you laugh, I learned a lot from my little brother."
Their journey to heal has been anything but easy, but they say the recent string of gun violence halts their progress. Penermon says, "once you lose a child or loved ones to gun violence, it's an inner sensor that seems like it's been installed inside of you. When I hear sirens, I call my other children, nephews... [I ask] Where are you? Are you okay?"
Penermon is not the only one struggling with the violence. Shemuel Sanders lost his daughter to gun violence too."It hurts. Everytime I hear someone getting shot, it starts over for me. I just wish it would just end. I just wish it would really end."
There have been no arrests made in connection to Laster's death. This has become overwhelmingly frustrating and scary for their family. They say they are scared of his killer roaming the streets. Penermon says the case isn't solved because,"no one wants to talk."
As days go on, they hope justice is served and the shootings stop. "Young men who are doing these shootings, please stop. I beg you. I beg you. I would love to see a night go with DPD and see no shots fired."
They say they''ll continue putting one foot in front of the other until they meet with Corey one more time.
