DECATUR, Ill (WAND) Police responded to 3700 N. Woodford for a shots fired call at 2:47 AM Sunday. While officers were heading to the scene, a 26-year-old man arrived at St. Mary's Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. They are considered life-threatening.
When police arrived, they located a crime scene in a parking lot at the address provided. They believe several people were at the scene when it occurred before police arrived and have important information that would aid in this investigation.
Decatur Police are currently investigating this incident, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.