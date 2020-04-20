DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker will send 300 testing kits to Fair Havens Senior Living Facility to cope with its COVID-19 outbreak.
State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), and Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield issued the following joint statement:
"The situation at Fair Havens Senior Living is dire, and the decisive action by the Pritzker administration and Illinois Department of Public Health will save lives. These 300 tests will allow county health officials to identify and isolate carriers, which is the first step in halting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the facility and Decatur community.
“We thank Gov. Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike for responding to our request, stepping up to address this urgent need for assistance, and protecting the health and safety of Fair Havens’ residents, its staff and their families.”
There have been nine deaths reported at Fair Havens from COVID-19.