DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One of central Illinois' most popular races is going virtual this year.
Due to COVID-19, the Shoreline Classic scrubbed its usual races for what organizers are calling the Shoreline Un-Classic this year. Runners will still get the chance to race a 5K or 15K, but they can complete their course anytime between September 11 and September 20.
Organizers will still log finish times and hand out t-shirts and medals. But race co-director Tracy Hewitt said the impact of this classic race goes beyond the mile splits and 'swag bags.'
"Hopefully by the end of it, our community will still be able to come together and proudly wear our shirts saying 'I have completed a 5K or 15K' and have that sense of accomplishment," Hewitt said.
The race has also raised more than $50,000 over the past several years for local athletics.
Registration for this year's Shoreline Un-Classic is $25 for either the 5K or 15K. To register, click on this link.
