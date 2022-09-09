SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - If you can't hop on a plane and make it to Germany for this year's Oktoberfest, don't you worry. You can get that same authentic experience right here in Springfield. Starting September 10th at noon all the way till 10 p.m., The Knights of Columbus 364 is hosting their annual Oktoberfest. At the fest you can experience German food, bands, crafts, games and of course German beers.
With a day full of events, there's something for the whole family, even your pets! There will be plenty of kids activities from face painting to all of the games. You can listen to some German sounds from three bands playing throughout the day. You can catch Die Musikmeisters from noon to 3 p.m., Die Spitzbaum from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and German Heidleburg Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..
A fan favorite, Dachshund racing will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and stein holding contests throughout the entire day.
There is a five dollar admission fee and all proceeds will be donated to their local food pantry, St. Martin DePorres.
Oktoberfest in Springfield takes place from noon till 10 p.m. at KC Hall, 2200 Meadowbrook Road, Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.