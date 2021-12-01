ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced $94 million in awards to improve public airports throughout Illinois.
Funds are coming through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The $94 million unlocks $11.5 million in local contributions for a total investment of $105 million.
Leaders said the funding represents the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in the history of Illinois. Projects will include planning, construction, reconstruction, development and improvement of public airports to increase safety and efficiency.
“We’re delivering $94 million to airports throughout the state including funding at St. Louis Regional, Central Illinois Regional, Peoria International, Quincy Regional, Rochelle Municipal, and many more aviation sites around the state,” said Pritzker. “Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish. We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference. Every community deserves prosperity, safety, resiliency, and opportunity – and that’s what this program seeks to advance.”
Multiple central Illinois airports will receive funding. See the PDF document attached to this story for the list.
