AURORA, Ill. (WAND) - AAA is providing more than $100,000 in grants to assist public health, safety, and law enforcement agencies reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths related to marijuana impaired driving.
"Marijuana can inhibit concentration, slow reaction times, and cloud judgement," said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. "These grants will help increase awareness for this danger and identify drivers on the road."
A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that, compared to alcohol, drivers were less likely to view driving within an hour of using marijuana as dangerous and less likely to think that a driver who did so would be caught by police.
Over 40 law enforcement agencies and non-profit organizations received grants.
Grant money will be used for Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. ARIDE teaches officers how to identify and articulate the signs of impairment related to drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both to reduce the number of crashes.
Money will also be used for ToxOptix X3, a pen containing a UV lamp, medical penlight, and a timing system in one device for standardized sobriety testing.
Grants will also fund Fatal Vision Marijuana Goggles. The goggles model the effects of recreational marijuana so people can experience the impact of what it's like to be under the influence.
Full list of grant recipients:
- Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists Organization
- Chicago Police Memorial Foundation
- Child Care Resource & Referral Network/Illinois Department of Transportation
- DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team
- Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police
- Illinois State Police
- Illinois Liquor Control Commission
- DuPage County Sheriff’s Office
- Kane County Sheriff's Office
- Lake County Sheriff's Office
- Tazewell County Sheriff's Office
- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement – Chicago Metropolitan Chapter
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Copley Hospital
- ThinkFirst Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Addison Police Department
- Arlington Heights Police Department
- Aurora Police Department
- Bloomington Police Department
- Campton Hills Police Department
- Chatham Police Department
- Chenoa Police Department
- Crystal Lake Police Department
- Deerfield Police Department
- Elgin Police Department
- Evanston Police Department
- Glen Ellyn Police Department
- Gurnee Police Department
- Lake Zurich Police Department
- Lincolnwood Police Department
- Lockport Police Department
