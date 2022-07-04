HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) — An abandoned plant is a total loss after a Sunday night fire in Hoopeston.
Firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found the facility on fire in the 100 block of W. Thompson Avenue.
Hoopeston Police said the plant has been abandoned for at least 20 years and will not be salvageable. They added the fire chief suspects fireworks may have sparked the flames, but fire investigators have not ruled on a cause at this time.
