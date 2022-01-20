DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland is planning a major pipeline that runs from Iowa to Decatur.
For more than a decade, ADM has been storing liquefied CO2 emissions from its plants at a location more than a mile underground at a sequestration site in Decatur. There have been over 2.5 million metric tons collected so far.
ADM has plans with a Canadian company to expand on the capture technology with a 350 mile pipeline to two of its Iowa plants. The plan is to pump 12 million tons a year of liquefied CO2 underground back here at the site in Decatur.
Emma Schmit, senior organizer of of Iowa-based Food and Water Watch, said sequestration is more of a pipe dream that costs taxpayers money and is not reaching goals.
"Of the very few operations that are currently working, we see that they are producing more greenhouse gases in the process of capturing the carbon than they are actually eliminating through the sequestration process," she said.
ADM in a statement said the pipeline will be built, owned and operated by Wolf Carbon Solutions of Canada with no capital investment from ADM. Companies that sequester carbon are eligible for federal tax credits of up to $50 per metric ton.
The proposed pipeline needs approval from the Iowa Utilities Board.
The companies said the pipeline has plenty of spare capacity to serve other customers who are looking to de-carbonize their operations.
