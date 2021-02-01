SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC) is launching a new campaign urging Illinois' Supportive Living staff members to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The "Let's Get Vaccinated - Together We Can Do It" campaign encourages those who work in assisted living facilities or work with the elderly to get vaccinated.
Supportive living facilities have shown to be known hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks, making them some of the most at-risk populations in the state.
Ensuring that those who work with these populations are vaccinated is a step in the right direction in keeping them safe and healthy.
"Illinois has more than 150 Supportive Living Communities serving seniors and persons with disabilities, so it's important that staff members get vaccinated as quickly as possible to ensure that all of our residents have peace of mind knowing they are being taken care of in the safest environment possible," said AALC Executive Director Karin Zosel. "Our goal with the Let's Get Vaccinated campaign is to get one hundred percent of Supportive Living employees across the state vaccinated so we can move forward."
AALC and Medication Management Partners will be hosting several webinars over the coming months addressing how to overcome staff hesitancy toward vaccinations, provide helpful resources, and answer any questions and concerns from members regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
In efforts to help promote the campaign, AALC designed an I DID IT for Us! button to help jumpstart conversations regarding the importance of getting vaccinated when people ask what the button means.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.