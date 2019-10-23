DECATUR,Ill. (WAND) - “I started out with nothing,” said Evelyn Hood, founder of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum.
For Hood, an interest in African-American genealogy has grown into something bigger than she could’ve ever imagined and it sits right here in Decatur.
"I didn’t have in mind when I first started this business as it being a museum,” said Hood.
As word of her research spread, the public began bringing Ms. Hood more and more artifacts. Eventually, leaving her with a home full of history.
“They were bringing me artifacts from Africa and then they were bringing me artifacts of wills with slaves. They were just bringing me different things,” said Hood.
The museum is located on Eldorado Street.
For the past 26 years, the museum has been inspiring and educating the minds of all backgrounds.
“I am saying i have something to tell about our history, about inventors and something to uplift people,” said Hood.
Not only is the museum educating people, it’s being built up by younger generations.
“Where i’m standing this is our last exhibit and it's talking about the great migration and this was done by the Mount Zion High School students and Mr. Hansen," said Hood.
Ten exhibits and hundreds of books will take you through the evolution of African-American history.
“You won’t see Rosa Parks artifacts in central Illinois. We’re the only ones with those artifacts I know that for certain," said Hood.
From the days of slavery to celebrating the first black president of the United Stats, every hardship and accomplishment is displayed inside the museum.
“It is a wonderful museum and a treasure for Decatur,” said Hood.
A step inside is a step back in time.